Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner visits sweet home Nawabshah

NEWS WIRE
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, visited Pakistan Sweet Home, run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in Nawabshah today and met with the children. Hyder said that serving distressed humanity is an act of kindness and a collective responsibility, praising Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for supporting orphaned and destitute children. He assured full support from the divisional and district administration. Addressing philanthropists, he urged cooperation with Pakistan Sweet Home and similar welfare organizations to provide basic facilities to orphaned and destitute children, ensuring equal rights in society. During the visit, he asked the children general knowledge questions and rewarded those who answered correctly with cash prizes. Deputy Director Bait-ul-Mal, Shehzad Ali Jiskani, briefed commissioner that the Sweet Home admits children aged 4-6 years, currently housing 100 children who receive free food, shelter, medicine, education, and other essential facilities.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

 He added that the children are enrolled in renowned educational institutions across the country.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024