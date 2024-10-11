Friday, October 11, 2024
DC Jamshoro visits civil hospital Hyderabad

October 11, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan visited Civil Hospital Hyderabad to inquire about the injured from a tragic accident that occurred last night near Jamshoro on the M-9 Motorway. He instructed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of high-quality treatment to the injured. According to details, a collision involving four vehicles on the M-9 Motorway last night resulted in a fire, causing the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.

 Two bodies were shifted to Kotri Taluka Hospital via Edhi Ambulance, while a third was transported by the rescue team. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and THQ Hospital Kotri.

A handout issued on Thursday stated that the district administration Jamshoro promptly responded to the incident, ensuring timely rescue operations for the transfer of the injured and deceased. The hospital administration has been directed to provide quality medical care to the injured. It was being told that the condition of the injured was out of danger.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

