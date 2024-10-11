Deadly Hurricane Milton leaves Florida with flooding and damage in its wake

FLORIDA - As Florida takes stock of the damage left behind by Hurricane Milton, the state is quickly working to restore power to millions of customers now in the dark and to replenish the fuel supply, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in St. Lucie on Thursday. Power has been restored to about 700,000 customers so far, DeSantis said. About 3.4 million customers remained without power as of early Thursday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

“Fortunately, Florida, we pre-staged 50,000 linemen throughout the state of Florida, and so those folks are going to work,” he said, adding the operation was “not as easy to do” in the wake of Hurricane Helene just weeks ago. The Florida Highway Patrol has also been directed to escort fuel tankers - with their patrol cars’ sirens on – to replenish a fuel supply that dwindled as Floridians fled the state ahead of Milton’s arrival.

“Bottom line is, we got to get keep bringing fuel into this state,” the governor said. The state has about 1.5 million gallons diesel fuel and 1.1 million gallons of regular gasoline on hand to help begin that process, the governor said. Whereas, Five people have now been confirmed dead in St. Lucie County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday alongside Sheriff Keith Pearson. The county previously confirmed four deaths following tornadoes that swept the area prior to Hurricane Milton’s arrival Wednesday. The cause of the fifth death wasn’t immediately addressed. The fifth person who died was found in the county’s Spanish Lakes area – the same area where the initial four deaths were confirmed – Pearson said. The normally pleasant seaside town of Sarasota looked deserted Wednesday, with most of its residents gone or seeking shelter as dangerous Hurricane Milton rumbled toward Florida.

The town of 57,000 people sits on a bay connected to the Gulf of Mexico and in normal times its prime location is a lure for visitors.

But these are anything but normal times: Hurricane Helene hit Florida two weeks ago, doing major damage, and next comes Milton -- a monstrous storm packing 130 mph winds and potential for a coastal surge of 15 feet (4.5 meters).

Sarasota is one of many cities and towns along the west coast of Florida that are girding for Milton, which is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Brad Reeves, a 55-year-old building inspector, took a walk along the bay in the morning to have one last look before hunkering down in his apartment, in a modern building several miles from the coast.

“This situation really rattles your nerves,” Reeves told AFP.

“You have moments where you’re excited, moments where you’re scared, moments where you just can’t sleep. Everything is just topsy-turvy.”

Out in the bay, a boat that crashed into the pier of a seaside restaurant less than two weeks ago during Hurricane Helene is still stuck there.