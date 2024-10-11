Friday, October 11, 2024
Decoy operations in hotspot areas ordered

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the officers concerned to implement effective measures, including decoy operations  in hotspot areas.  He was presiding over performance review meeting of the Model Town  and Cantonment Divisions at his office here on Thursday. The meeting  discussed public service delivery and various professional matters.

The CCPO directed that comprehensive measures be taken to ensure  foolproof security for the Chinese nationals, emphasizing the need for  strict adherence to established SOPs for their protection. He stated that  there should be no laxity regarding the timely presence of police officers  in courts.

He highlighted the importance of involving citizens in police planning to  prevent street crime and suggested the installation of barriers to enhance safety. The CCPO stressed the use of modern policing techniques, ensuring the  functionality of CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas. He called for formation  of teams to tighten the noose around gangs involved in mobile snatching  and urged swift action against vendors who buy stolen mobiles or fail to  register them in e-gadgets applications.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

Bilal Siddique Kamyana also issued directives to strengthen actions against

facilitators of beggars, suggesting coordinated operations with the Child Protection

Bureau and Social Welfare teams against professional beggars.

He warned that strict actions would be taken in cases of bribery and

abuse of authority, urging officers to keep their doors open for victims

seeking justice.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed,

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal along with SPs, ASPs,

circle officers, SHOs and In Charges Investigations from the Model Town and

Cantt Divisions attended the meeting.

