Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

Dera ismail khan - Dera police arrested at least 21 criminals during operations in the Paharpur and Shorkot police station limits on Thursday, recovering weapons and drugs. Following the directives of District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood, ongoing operations against criminal elements are being conducted throughout the district.

In a coordinated effort led by Shorkot police, SDPO Imranullah Khattak and SHO Manzoor Khan executed a search and strike operation across various localities. During the operation, they apprehended Muhammad Salim, a suspect wanted in a murder case, and recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition from Nimatullah. A 30-bore pistol was also seized from Hikmatullah. Additionally, Abdullah, son of Nazar Khan, and Muhammad Sharif, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, were arrested for violating the National Action Plan. The Shorkot police further detained five suspects during the operation.

Simultaneously, the Paharpur police, led by SDPO Naqibullah Khan and SHO Khalid Javed Lashari, conducted their own search operation. They arrested Abdullah Jan, recovering 510 grams of hashish, and apprehended Shah Jahan, from whom a 30-bore pistol with ammunition was seized.

The Paharpur police also arrested Zulfiqar, Muhammad Saeed, and Naseer Amir for violating the National Action Plan. The team seized another 30-bore pistol from Rehan and arrested Allah Nawaz, recovering a pistol with ammunition from his possession. Other arrests included Abdul Basit and Shahjahan, both found with firearms.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.