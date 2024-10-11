Director of Global Marketing set to lead Devsinc’s global marketing efforts

LAHORE - Pakistan’s exports have catapulted in IT numbers as major industry players gear up for global expansion plans. Visionaries like Umar Saif, former Federal Minister for IT, Asif Peer, Usman Asif, Salim Ghauri, and Fatima Asad have been the key drivers of growth. Greatly admired in Pakistan’s IT industry, they are equally well-recognised in the global tech scene. These industry leaders are collectively positively impacting Pakistan’s IT potential, which is being tapped in North America, the Middle East, Europe, and even the APAC region.

Devsinc, Pakistan’s premier IT services provider, has expanded exponentially in the past five years. Recent hirings at scale are a paradigm shift as the company moves towards an expansive growth strategy. From what we’ve gained from our discussions with the company’s leadership, these key hirings are efforts to translate greater penetration into markets, industries, and businesses globally within the IT sphere. Pakistan’s IT industry is under-utilised and, potentially, the next big thing after the Indian IT industry in the region. The other important players are, of course, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Moiz Saleem Varind, Director of Global Marketing, is set to lead Devsinc’s global marketing efforts as part of its broader expansion strategy. With over 11 years of experience in branding, marketing, and B2B-led growth across various industries, Moiz brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. His appointment underscores Devsinc’s commitment to innovation and delivering value to its clients and stakeholders.

Usman Asif, CEO of Devsinc, extended a warm welcome to Moiz, stating: “We are excited to have Moiz on the team. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we scale our operations in newer markets and strive for growth in existing verticals. Our profound experience of over a decade marks our technological depth backed by the expertise of world-class professionals. We are committed to creating B2B opportunities, global expansion, and pursuing digital initiatives proactively.”

As the new Marketing Lead, Moiz Saleem Varind will spearhead initiatives to enhance the company’s market presence, reinforce the brand’s identity, and establish strategic partnerships worldwide. His appointment underscores Devsinc’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders.