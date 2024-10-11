Dr Jamal, Irfan discuss issues of medical colleges

ISLAMABAD - The renowned figure and former Caretaker Health Minister, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the issue of a hefty fees from private medical colleges is a matter of grave concern. Taking up this important issue in the Senate Standing Committee on Health, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has realized the sensitivity of the situation which is usually being ignored, Dr Jamal said during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz in the Senate and Member of the Senate Standing Committee on Health here in Islamabad. Dr Jamal Nasir said as the caretaker health minister, he made hard efforts to resolve this issue but a strong lobby placed hurdles on his way.

Dr Jamal fully assured Senator Irfan Siddiqui that he will be extended an absolute public support on the issue of illegal hefty fee from private medical colleges and for the resolution of other matters. Dr Jamal paid tribute to Senator Irfan Siddiqui for raising his voice for the rights of the national youth and trouble-stricken parents.