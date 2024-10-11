Friday, October 11, 2024
Dr Qayoom, Mir Anwar condole death of former NA Speaker

October 11, 2024
SUKKUR  - Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro and Mir Anwar Khan Soomro have condoled the sad demise of the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Illahi Bux Soomro. In their separate condolence messages to the bereaved family on Thursday, they paid rich tributes to the services of the late Illahi Bux Soomro to the people of Jaccababd and Shikarpur and expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise.  They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

