Driver killed on road Our Staff Reporter

MUZAFFARGARH - In an accident, a truck driver died after falling from a moving trailer in wee hours of Thursday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Ishfaq fell asleep during driving on Multan Road, tehsil Chowk Azam. The rescuers shifted the body to the THQ Hospital after informing the police. Meanwhile, five people among two women were injured when two passenger buses collided with each other on Layyah Road. A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that Kiran Bibi, Sameena Bibi, Iqbal Shakir, Ghulam Qasim and Abdul Aziz received injuries who were shifted to the DHQ hospital Layyah after informing the police. The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding and reckless driving by the drivers of the buses. Furthermore, a man was killed and six others were injured in an accident in Chobara, Layyah on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said a passenger van hit a rickshaw and another van. As a result, the rickshaw driver, Ghulam Yaseen, was killed while Nusrat Bibi, Khursheed Bibi, Johar Ali, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Zafar and Muhammad Ramzan received injuries who were shifted to the THQ Hospital.