Friday, October 11, 2024
ECP to continue consultation on reserved seats

Web Desk
7:53 PM | October 11, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided on Friday to extend its consultation process regarding letters from the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly speakers on the allocation of reserved seats.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the commission discussed the letters requesting the issuance of notifications for the reserved seats. However, the meeting remained inconclusive, and the ECP opted to continue consultations on the matter.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had earlier called for the allocation of reserved seats under the amended Election Act.

