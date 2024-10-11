England break 66-year-old record with massive 823-7 against Pakistan

LAHORE - England’s cricket team etched their name into the history books on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test in Multan, shattering the record for the highest innings total against Pakistan.

On Thursday, captain Ollie Pope declared England’s first innings at a colossal 823-7, making them the first team to breach the 800-run mark against Pakistan. The previous record had stood for 66 years, held by the West Indies, who posted 790-3 against Pakistan in 1958. England’s dominant batting display not only surpassed that long-standing total but also marked the first instance of a team scoring over 800 runs in a Test innings in the 21st century. The last team to achieve this feat was Sri Lanka, with their world-record 952-6 against India in 1997.

England’s total now ranks as the fourth-highest in Test cricket history, further solidifying their exceptional performance on Pakistani soil. Sri Lanka’s 952-6 remains the highest Test score ever recorded. By the time Pope declared, England had built a commanding 267-run lead, with Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse unbeaten on 17 and 9, respectively.

England’s batters continued their relentless form in the morning session of Day 4, amassing 166 runs without losing a wicket. By lunch, they had powered the team to 658-3, frustrating Pakistan’s bowling attack with their precision and stroke play. Joe Root, who had been the bedrock of England’s innings, fell early in the second session, trapped lbw by Salman Ali Agha after a monumental 262 from 375 balls, an innings laced with 17 boundaries.

Harry Brook, who had already been in superb form, was joined by Jamie Smith, and together they added 75 runs in a brisk 49-ball partnership. Brook reached his maiden triple-century with a stylish four off Saim Ayub, becoming only the sixth English player to achieve the feat. He took 310 balls to reach the milestone, eventually departing for a magnificent 317, which included 32 boundaries, including three sixes.

Smith contributed 31 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Naseem Shah, while Gus Atkinson followed Brook to the pavilion after falling to Saim Ayub. Woakes and Carse then added a further 24 runs before the declaration came, leaving Pakistan with a daunting task. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Salman Ali Agha chipped in with a wicket apiece.