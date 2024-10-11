Friday, October 11, 2024
England crush Pakistan by innings and 47 runs in record-breaking Test victory

Web Desk
12:42 PM | October 11, 2024
England secured an extraordinary innings and 47-run victory over Pakistan on the fifth day of their record-breaking first Test, overcoming a determined fightback from the depleted home side in Multan on Friday.

With Abrar Ahmed unable to bat due to illness, Pakistan were bowled out for 220, sparking jubilant celebrations from a small but passionate group of travelling English fans.

Resuming the day at 152-6, Pakistan's Salman Agha was the first to fall in the morning session after a resolute 63. His crucial 109-run partnership with Aamer Jamal was broken by Jack Leach, who helped England regain control.

England’s pace attack relentlessly targeted the two overnight batsmen with short-pitched deliveries. Jamal, who was struck on the head by a sharp bouncer from Brydon Carse, showed resilience and brought up his maiden half-century. He survived a scare when stand-in captain Ollie Pope dropped a difficult catch at square-leg, but remained unbeaten on 55.

Leach's heroics continued as he pulled off a stunning reflex catch to dismiss Shaheen Afridi off his own bowling, and later had Naseem Shah stumped to seal England's victory.

England had earlier declared after posting their highest total in 86 years, an imposing 823-7 in 150 overs. This mammoth score was built on Harry Brook’s brilliant 317 and Joe Root’s equally impressive 262. Despite a lifeless pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England’s bowlers found enough to trouble Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan, who had shown early promise with a first-innings score of 556, crumbled under pressure as they trailed by 115 runs at the end of day four, leading to their eventual defeat.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1728624628.jpg

Newsletter Subscription

