Federal govt appoints Member Engineering CDA on contract

ISLAMABAD - The trend of posting retired officers on high profile positions has also reached the Capital Development Authority as the federal government has appointed a former chief engineer of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department Punjab Syed Nafasat Raza as new member engineering in the civic authority.

Mr. Raza got the position on contract basis, which was usually occupied by CDA’s own regular officers of engineering cadre or serving officers with relevant experience from other government departments, who joined CDA on deputation in the past. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier another executive engineer of C&W Punjab Dr. Khalid Hafeez was serving as Member Engineering and Member Planning in CDA. He was first appointed as member engineering but later he was made member planning and given the additional charge of the engineering wing. Sources informed that a couple of people were lobbying to get the slot of member engineering but the incumbent Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has recommended Syed Nafasat Raza. The circles known to the backdoor developments claimed that Mr. Raza is very close to the interior minister and he has managed his appointment.

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a summary in this regard and subsequently the ministry of interior issued a notification the same day, which stated that Mr. Raza is being appointed as CDA’s member engineering on standard terms and conditions. The new member had studied civil engineering from UET Lahore and later he also earned a master’s in transportation and road engineering. He has served in multiple public and private sector positions. At present, there are at least 5 senior grade 19 officers of Engineering Cadre in CDA, who are eligible for promotion in grade 20 but the management is trying to drag their case instead of promoting them into next grade. A senior officer has said the said promotions are not in the favor of those grade 19 members who came from outside and enjoy the posts of members as the post of member environment, engineering and planning were occupied by CDA’s own officers. The senior officers include Khalid Mehmood Asif, Khalid Nawaz, Sardar Khan Zimri, Asghar Zardari and Habib Ullah Shaikh.

After the appointment of regular member engineering, now only vacancy in the CDA board is of Member Environment which is currently being run by incumbent member administration Talat Mehmood Gondal on additional charge basis.