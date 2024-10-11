Friday, October 11, 2024
FIA arrests human trafficker

FIA arrests human trafficker
Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In a significant operation against human trafficking and visa fraud, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday apprehended an individual involved in these illicit activities.  Acting on the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, authorities took action. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Azeem, was arrested during a raid conducted in Shama Colony, Lahore. During the operation, officials seized six Pakistani passports from the suspect. Azeem had been allegedly extorting money from citizens under the pretext of sending them abroad. It was discovered that he was collecting passports from individuals without a valid license, and he failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the seized passports.

Staff Reporter

