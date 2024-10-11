FIBA statistician workshop concludes

The two-day long concluded on Friday in Islamabad, marking a significant step forward in the development of basketball in Pakistan.

The training was conducted by the FIBA Regional Office ASIA Instructor, Mahmood Ahmed Hamza, all the way from Bahrain. A total of 11 candidates from across Pakistan participated in this insightful and highly beneficial workshop, gaining skills that will enhance basketball operations to international standards.

President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig. (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest in the concluding ceremony who along with PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor graciously distributed certificates to all participants, marking the beginning of a new era in professional basketball statistics for Pakistan.

Ouj E Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, facilitated the entire event and ensured its success. This workshop is a significant step towards achieving international standards in basketball, and we are excited about the new initiatives that PBBF will launch in the near future to further develop the game.