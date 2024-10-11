FIBA Statistician Workshop kicks off in Islamabad

LAHORE - The FIBA Statistician Workshop commenced on Thursday in Islamabad, marking a major milestone in the development of basketball in Pakistan. The workshop represents a significant leap forward in the country’s basketball infrastructure, particularly in technical game management. A total of 11 participants from various regions across Pakistan are taking part in this advanced workshop. Each candidate has successfully completed FIBA training and passed the requisite exams to qualify for this prestigious program. The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of a FIBA Asia-appointed instructor from Bahrain, and its main objective is to train and certify Pakistan’s first-ever FIBA-licensed statisticians. These certified professionals will oversee both national and international basketball events, ensuring technical excellence and data accuracy, which are critical to the modern game. This initiative is a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s basketball scene, as the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) continues its mission to enhance the sport at all levels. The statistician workshop follows a series of successful programs, including the FIBA Referee Workshop and the Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Coaching Course held over the past year.

These initiatives reflect the PBBF’s dedication to bringing Pakistan’s basketball standards in line with global benchmarks in coaching, officiating, and technical expertise.