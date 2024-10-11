Friday, October 11, 2024
FIRs approved against three officials involved in corruption: Commissioner

| Naqvi directs Anti-Corruption Dept to complete inquiries within a month

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A meeting of the Anti-Corruption committee-2,  was  chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, held at his office.  The meeting was attended among others by officials of department of  anti-corruption  and officials represented the departments against which complaints were received. The complaints of bribery and corruption  submitted in the meeting were reviewed in details. It was informed to the meeting that the Anti-Corruption department has received complaints against 43 officials. The departments against which corruption complaints were received include sindh Building Control Authority, KDA- Police,  KMC Auqaf, Revenue Department, health and education departments. The meeting accorded the approval for initiating open inquiries in most of  the complaints, including the 10 complaints against the  Registration department.

The Commissioner  directed the Anti-Corruption Department to complete inquiries within a month and approved FIRs against three officials reportedly  involved in corruption as per complaints.

Our Staff Reporter

