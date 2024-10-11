FIRs approved against three officials involved in corruption: Commissioner

KARACHI - A meeting of the Anti-Corruption committee-2, was chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, held at his office. The meeting was attended among others by officials of department of anti-corruption and officials represented the departments against which complaints were received. The complaints of bribery and corruption submitted in the meeting were reviewed in details. It was informed to the meeting that the Anti-Corruption department has received complaints against 43 officials. The departments against which corruption complaints were received include sindh Building Control Authority, KDA- Police, KMC Auqaf, Revenue Department, health and education departments. The meeting accorded the approval for initiating open inquiries in most of the complaints, including the 10 complaints against the Registration department.

The Commissioner directed the Anti-Corruption Department to complete inquiries within a month and approved FIRs against three officials reportedly involved in corruption as per complaints.