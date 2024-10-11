Forgoing Fraud

Once again, the absurdity of Pakistan’s corruption and graft laws leaves the public bewildered. On Wednesday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir handed over a cheque worth Rs. 36 million to the Punjab government, claiming it represented amounts recovered from individuals involved in corruption cases.

A key figure in this recovery is the former Prime Minister, former member of the PMLQ, and former PTI President, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Despite the NAB’s public assertion that it had recovered money obtained through illegal means by someone as prominent as a former Prime Minister, no charges have been brought against him. He has yet to face the same prison cells that are reserved for ordinary criminals because the recovery was facilitated through plea bargaining. Under the NAB’s policy of voluntary return and plea bargaining, individuals can return funds they had embezzled or stolen in exchange for immunity from prosecution. While this may seem like an effective way to recover money, it is a disastrous approach to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law. It allows anyone, from government officials to politicians, to embezzle millions and return only a fraction of that amount to avoid legal consequences.

Although Parvez Elahi has denied that the recovered money was linked to him, his explanation leaves much in doubt. If the NAB Deputy Chairman claims that the money was recovered from Elahi, it should be an ironclad admission of guilt. Pakistan must ensure such absurd situations do not continue.

If someone is found guilty of fraud and embezzlement, and money is recovered from them, they should face jail time or some other form of punishment that prevents them from walking free. Moreover, Pakistan must abolish the immunity offered through plea bargaining and take genuine steps to eradicate corruption.