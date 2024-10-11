Four Khwarij killed in two separate operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - At least four terrorists were killed in two separate operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “On 9 October 24, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Janikhel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, after an intense exchange of fire, two khwarij were sent to hell,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

In another operation, conducted in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on 10 October 24, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and in ensuing fire exchange, two more khwarij were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as abductions and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.