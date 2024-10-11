Gandapur accepts responsibility to host grand peace jirga

PESHAWAR - The provincial peace jirga attended by the leadership and representatives of all religious and political parties here Thursday authorised the Khyber Pakthunhwa Chief Minister to hold a Jirga for resolution of all matters through peaceful negotiations. The spokesman of KP government in a statement issued Thursday said that the grand provincial jirga was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, Speaker KP assembly Babar Salim Swati, leaders and representatives of religious and political leaders including Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Professor Ibrahim Khan of Jumat e Islami, Mohsin Dawar, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP, Sikandr Hayat Sherpao QWP, Dr Ebad Khan of PMLN and others here at Chief Minister House.

The provincial assembly including leadership of all religious-political parties assigned CM KP the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga with concerned for solution of all matters through consultation and peaceful means. The CM KP has accepted the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga and thanked the participants for reposing trust in him.

The spokesman said the process of consultation and strategy for solution of all matters would soon be completed. On this occasion, Chief Minister KP has announced to hold a peace jirga as host. In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur thanked all the parliamentarians and political leadership for attending the jirga and reposing confidence in him besides accepting his invitation. He said that “we gathered here by looking above party politics for peace in KP”. He said that protection of people whether they are civilians or security forces was our top priority.

Expressing the hope that jirga would help find a way for peaceful solution of all major problems especially of unpleasant incident occurred recent at Khyber, he said that clash or torture was no solution to problem rather negotiation was best way to address all issues.

The chief minister said for this purpose under Pashtoon tradition, the jirga has been convened at CM House with representations of all stakeholders, adding the recommendations and proposals of the participants would be respected.