German footballer Podolski retires at 39

German footballer Lukas Podolski retired from professional football at the age of 39 with a friendly match at his boyhood club FC Cologne on Thursday.

After a star-studded testimonial match with the German Bundesliga team, which included famous German football figures such as Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Per Mertesacker, Hansi Flick and Joachim Low.

The 39-year-old could not hold back his tears. "It's over on the pitch now, but we'll definitely see each other again off the pitch - whether in the stands or on the road," said German winger 'Poldi.' "It really touches me that so many fans would like to come to enjoy this special evening with me. It is an honor for me to wear the Billygoat (FC Cologne's symbol) on my chest once more in front of a full house."

After leaving his boyhood club FC Cologne, Podolski played for several major teams including Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter Milan along with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

He bagged the 2007-08 Bundesliga title with the Bavarians and the 2014 FA Cup with the Gunners.

Poldi netted 49 goals in 130 appearances for Germany, and helped them clinch the 2014 FIFA World Cup.