ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday assumed the responsibilities of acting president after President Asif Ali Zardari left for abroad. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar has been given charge of chairman Senate. According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, Senator Nasar shall act as chairman Senate with effect from October 10 under Article 53 read with Article 61 of the Constitution.