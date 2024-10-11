Friday, October 11, 2024
Governor praises Al-Ghazali University contribution in promotion of higher education

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday praised Al-Ghazali University for its significant contribution to the promotion of higher education.

The Governor of Sindh expressed these views while addressing a simple and dignified ceremony of Jamia Al-Rasheed and Al-Ghazali University held at the Governor House. He emphasized that the university is not only equipping students with education but also preparing them to face modern challenges.

The event was attended by the university’s Patron-in-Chief Mufti Abdul Rahim, Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, and other prominent figures.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori further stated that Al-Ghazali University has rendered remarkable services in the fields of knowledge and research. The university is striving to enhance educational standards and contribute to societal progress. He commended Chancellor Mufti Abdul Rahim’s pivotal role in the university’s development, highlighting that his vision and dedication have elevated the institution to a distinguished position.

Additionally, Governor Tessori lauded the services of Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, noting that his tireless efforts have guided many individuals around the world towards Islam. He also mentioned Dr. Naik’s son, Sheikh Farik Naik, who is following in his father’s footsteps by continuing to serve the cause of religion.

Our Staff Reporter

