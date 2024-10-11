Govt's committed to eliminate terrorism from country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on miners in Duki district of Balochistan.

In a statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to root out terrorism in all its forms.

Meanwhile, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also strongly condemned attack in Duki area of Balochistan, which claimed lives of several miners.

In a statement, he expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the attack and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased workers.

The Acting President said perpetrators of this heinous incident should be awarded strict punishment

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the relevant authorities to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.