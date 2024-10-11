Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt's committed to eliminate terrorism from country

Govt's committed to eliminate terrorism from country
Web Desk
11:35 AM | October 11, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on miners in Duki district of Balochistan.

In a statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to root out terrorism in all its forms.

Meanwhile, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also strongly condemned attack in Duki area of Balochistan, which claimed lives of several miners.

In a statement, he expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the attack and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased workers.

The Acting President said perpetrators of this heinous incident should be awarded strict punishment

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the relevant authorities to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1728624628.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024