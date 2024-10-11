Govt taking steps to improve mental healthcare: Adviser

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtesham Ali, said the provincial government is taking comprehensive measures to provide basic healthcare facilities, especially to remote areas, by upgrading small hospitals.

Speaking at a seminar on World Mental Health Day at Ayub Medical College, Mr. Ali expressed concern over the rising mental health issues in Pakistan, with over 50 million people affected. He attributed the increase to societal challenges like corruption, inflation, and poverty. He emphasized that the government is focusing on creating a healthy environment for youth and developing drug rehabilitation centers.

Experts at the seminar discussed the causes of mental health problems and suggested solutions, while participants appreciated the government’s ongoing healthcare reforms. The event aimed to raise awareness about mental health and highlight government efforts.

The seminar was attended by Ayub Medical College CEO Dr. Saqib Malik, Prof Aftab Alam, Founder PHP Sikandar Zaman, and other professionals.