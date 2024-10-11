In response to the now-banned Pashtun Quami Jirga, led by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), the government has organised a rival grand jirga, to be headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur leading the initiative. The aim is to address peace-related issues and provide a platform for reconciliation in the province.

The lines are clearly drawn. On one side is the banned gathering of peace activists under the PTM banner, and on the other is the government’s invitation to engage in addressing the longstanding militancy in the province, regardless of its potential success. This is a necessary decision by the government. Simply banning the PTM without offering any means for their legitimate concerns to be heard leads to a dead end and furthers alienation. If a party is considered problematic from a security standpoint, the government must also provide an alternative channel to address the grievances that gave rise to the movement. The grand jirga, along with subsequent meetings, should now reflect the government’s comprehensive effort to tackle these challenges. More importantly, it should listen to the concerns raised by the Pashtun members of the jirga and work to address them.

Another significant benefit of this grand jirga is that, for the first time in months, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister will actively participate in the governance of the province, rather than merely leading protests against the federal government. It is hoped that Ali Amin Gandapur’s ethnic rhetoric, which had become a problem during his protests, can now be channelled into constructive dialogue. His background and influence may resonate with members of the PTM, enabling him to bridge divides and foster understanding.