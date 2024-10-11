Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Health Department confirmed 109 new dengue cases in the province on Thursday, reporting 96 cases in Rawapindi.  Faisalabad reported six cases, followed by three in Lahore and two in Gujranwala.  Additionally, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh reported one case each.

In the previous week, 859 dengue cases were recorded, bringing the total number for 2024 to 2,976 so far. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public  that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and treatments to manage the outbreak. The department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus.  Citizens are encouraged to contact the free helpline (1033) for further information, treatment, or complaints.

Health officials emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance to control the situation.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024