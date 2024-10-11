Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO

THARPARKAR - District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani on Thursday said steps had been taken to upgrade health facilities in the district. He stated this while visiting virous Health centers established in remote areas of the district. The DHO said Sindh government was ensuring latest health facilities and medicines in Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Complexes (RHCs) and Dispensaries of the rural areas. The treatment facilities were available free of cost at civil hospitals in the cities, he said, adding the provincial government was committed to provide health facilities to people at their doorsteps.