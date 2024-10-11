Himmat Card programme for differently-abled persons launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN - The Punjab chief minister’s “Himmat Card” distribution process has been started to provide financial assistance to differently-abled persons here in the district. The programme designed to empower and uplift the disabled community, will offer quarterly financial aid of Rs10,500 to registered beneficiaries. The launch event took place in Dunyapur, where Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shazia Hayat Tareen and Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif distributed Himmat cards to eligible individuals. Addressing the gathering, MPA Shazia Hayat Tareen praised the initiative, calling it a compassionate and exemplary step by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “The programme marks a historical milestone for Punjab, as it’s the first time disabled individuals are being provided direct financial support. It’s a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring dignity and equality for all,” she said. According to Deputy Director Nazia Sharif, a total of 1,141 applications were received from differently-abled persons across the district, with 357 beneficiaries selected after a thorough screening process. She further explained that Himmat Card holders could conveniently withdraw their aid from any bank through an ATM every three months. In this phase, 84 beneficiaries from Dunyapur, 169 from Lodhran, and 104 from Kahror Pacca will receive the Himmat Card. The distribution event was attended by notable community figures, including Nawab Nasrullah Khan Tareen, former President of the Christian Farmers Development Organisation Jacob Aftab, and others.