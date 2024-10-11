IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Ahsanabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarpak Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Chotala, New Sanghui, Khai Kalia Feeders

On Saturday from 07:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, H-8, NPCC-1, Shifa International, I-8/3, I-8/2, H-8/2, Carriage Factory, Kand Rajgaon Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Chaklala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, Khayaban Sir Syed, Dhok Hassu, Pirwadhai, Quaid Abad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran, Officer Colony, Radio Pak, Rajahabad, Pindhoon, I-14/2, I-14/3, Noon, I-16/1, HPT Radio Pak, Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony Feeders, Attock Circle, Air University, PM Housing Colony, Qaziabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Rawal, Bahrpur, Kariala, KSM Unit-3, Bhawan, Sarkal, Mureed, Al Qaim Mills Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00am to 04:00pm, 132KV PAEC Assembly Grid Station and surrounding areas.