Friday, October 11, 2024
IHC orders authorities to allow Imran Khan's sister Noreen to visit him in jail

7:50 PM | October 11, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed authorities to permit a meeting between Noreen Niazi and her brother, PTI founder Imran Khan, in Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Noreen Niazi, challenging the ban on visits. Additional Attorney General Munwar Iqbal Dugal and the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail presented a threat alert notification from the Ministry of Interior, explaining the ban on all jail visits.

Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, argued that immediate family members, particularly a sister and a personal physician, should always be granted access to the detainee.

