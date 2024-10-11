Friday, October 11, 2024
Inter-schools’ sports contests begin in Dir

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dir upper  -  The annual inter-schools sports competitions kicked off in Upper Dir district on Thursday, with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jawad Ali as the chief guest and District Education Officer (DEO) Zulfaqar-ul-Mulk presiding over the opening ceremony.

Education department officers, including Sohail Qasir, Altaf-ur-Rahman, Ajebullah, along with District Sports Officer Sadiq, principals, teachers, and students from various public and private schools, attended the event. The competitions will feature cricket, volleyball, basketball, tug of war, debates, and tableau.

Speaking at the ceremony, the ADC praised the education department for organizing the sports activities and assured the district administration’s full support. DEO Zulfaqar-ul-Mulk emphasized the importance of sports for promoting peace and fostering physical and mental growth among students.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

District Sports Officer Sadiqullah also pledged support for the successful execution of the competitions, ensuring collaboration with the education department.

