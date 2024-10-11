JI Emir denounces ban on PTM

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has denounced the ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) terming it unjust and illegal. At a press conference in Mansoorah on Thursday, he also criticized the KP police’s attack on a PTM rally that led to the deaths of three protesters, holding the KP government accountable for the incident.

Rehman expressed hope that the All Parties Conference (APC), convened by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, would help address the situation. He emphasized that everyone has a constitutional right to peaceful protests but warned against anti-Pakistan slogans. “Pakistan was achieved through the struggle of millions of Muslims, and the nation will not tolerate an anti-Pakistan narrative,” he stated.

He praised progress in agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to terminate five IPP contracts. Rehman noted that this would save the national exchequer 411 billion rupees and urged that these savings be reflected in reduced power tariffs for the public. He also called for the cancellation of all IPP agreements and criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s recent remarks labeling small farmers as a “mafia.”

Additionally, Rehman denounced Maryam Nawaz’s call for “environment diplomacy” with India, asserting that she should focus on her responsibilities as chief minister rather than engaging in diplomatic issues. He argued that the people of Pakistan cannot accept trade relations with India while it continues to oppress the Kashmiris. He also took issue with KP spokesperson Barrister Saif for allegedly allowing Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to address a PTI rally, expressing a desire to see action from PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding Saif’s conduct. Rehman reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s rejection of the proposed constitutional amendment in the current political climate but acknowledged that discussions could resume after Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s retirement.

He affirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami’s movement for public rights and membership drive would continue. He also highlighted the party’s commitment to uniting the nation around the Palestinian cause, noting a week of solidarity with Gaza from October 1 to 7. Furthermore, he announced plans for a referendum to gauge public opinion on boycotting electricity bills.