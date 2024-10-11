Khaadi to open its experience store at IMARAT Downtown

ISLAMABAD - IMARAT Downtown, the iconic destination in Islamabad, is set to welcome Khaadi, one of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands, with the opening of its experience outlet. This highly anticipated launch is part of IMARAT’s Countdown to Downtown, a series of grand openings for premium brands and dining experiences that herald a new era of retail luxury in the twin cities. Located along the bustling Islamabad Expressway, IMARAT Downtown is poised to redefine luxury retail in the capital. At 1.5 million square feet, it features the largest leasable area in the region. Strategically surrounded by 26 housing societies, it promises exceptional footfall as the city’s new central business district. At its heart lies the Mall of IMARAT which offers a diverse mix of premier retail outlets and exceptional dining experiences. This vibrant hub has attracted numerous top brands, with Khaadi among them.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: “We are thrilled to welcome Khaadi to IMARAT Downtown, marking our first partnership with this iconic brand. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional retail experiences while supporting homegrown brands that resonate with the people of Pakistan. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for future success, where local talent and innovation drive growth and help shape Pakistan’s identity on the global stage.”

Khaadi, known for its bold designs and authentic craftsmanship, has become a fashion icon by blending traditional handwoven fabrics with modern trends. Deeply connected to Pakistan’s cultural heritage, Khaadi has evolved into a powerhouse with a global presence. The new store at the Mall of IMARAT will showcase an expanded range of signature collections, providing a unique shopping experience that elevates the brand’s reach.

The opening of Khaadi’s experience store at IMARAT Downtown is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of this urban hub. With its carefully curated mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options, IMARAT Downtown is redefining Islamabad’s social and economic landscape. As a central piece of this development, the Mall of IMARAT continues to attract top-tier brands, solidifying its place as the premier destination for shoppers in the region.

Through partnerships with national and international brands, IMARAT Group is not just developing real estate projects but creating an ecosystem where businesses thrive and customers enjoy an elevated shopping experience. This vision contributes to Pakistan’s broader economic development by creating jobs, attracting investment, and fostering a culture of excellence.

With Khaadi’s outlet, the Mall of IMARAT cements its status as the go-to destination for fashion and luxury, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s retail landscape.