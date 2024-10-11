Khurshid Fans wins ‘Best Electrical Fan Manufacturer Company of the Year’ award

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark achievement, Khurshid Fans has been honored with the coveted “Best Electrical Fan Manufacturer Company of the Year” award. The award was presented by President Asif Ali Zardari in a grand ceremony held at the President House, Islamabad. Mian Ghulam Muhayyudin, CEO of Khurshid Fans, received the award on behalf of the company.

Khurshid Fans has been at the forefront of innovation in the electrical appliances industry, particularly with its cutting-edge BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) technology ceiling fans. These fans are known for their energy efficiency, consuming 70% less electricity compared to conventional fans, a breakthrough that has set new industry standards. The BLDC fans not only reduce the burden on the power grid but also help consumers significantly cut down on electricity bills. Speaking at the ceremony with media, Mian Ghulam Muhayyudin expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. At Khurshid Fans, we are committed to providing innovative, energy-efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable products. Our BLDC fans represent a major leap forward in electrical fan technology.” President Asif Ali Zardari commended Khurshid Fans for their contributions to Pakistan’s manufacturing sector and their role in advancing energy-efficient technologies. He emphasized the importance of such innovations in addressing the country’s energy challenges and fostering economic growth.

The award further solidifies Khurshid Fans’ position as a leader in the electrical fan industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.