KP govt launches nursing training program

Peshawar - The Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Muzammil Aslam, announced that the provincial government is launching an international nursing training program for 503 in-service nurses through Khyber Medical University (KMU) in collaboration with Chester University, UK. The program, costing Rs. 270 million, will span seven batches, each receiving five-week training.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at KMU, Mr. Aslam highlighted the government’s Rs. 323 billion allocation for the health sector, with 16% of the budget focused on healthcare improvements. He emphasized plans to expand the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology’s satellite centers and introduce biometric functionality for the Sehat Sahulat Card.

He also congratulated KMU for successfully conducting the MDCAT exam, where students from government institutions secured 10 out of the top 20 positions.

