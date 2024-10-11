Friday, October 11, 2024
KP govt prioritising health, education, says CM adviser

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Peshawar   -   The Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Muzammil Aslam, emphasized that health and education remain the government’s top priorities.

He highlighted the introduction of British-level nursing training to enhance the profession’s quality and applauded the successful and transparent MDCAT exam.

Addressing a ceremony for a five-week nursing training program, held in collaboration with British universities, Mr. Aslam stressed the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for youth and improving healthcare services. He praised the Sehat Sahulat Card, noting its role in disease research.

Kamran Afridi, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, commended KMU for promoting merit and transparency. He emphasized the importance of high-quality nursing training, which will significantly raise healthcare standards in the province.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq detailed the university’s contributions to medical education, including new four-year degree programs for nurses and paramedics, replacing outdated diploma courses. The first batch of 503 nurses has already started training under the British collaboration.

