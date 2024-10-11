KPCVE addresses drug abuse at seminar

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) organized a one-day seminar at Government College Peshawar on Thursday, focusing on drug abuse and the associated social problems. The seminar aimed to develop strategies to prevent drug addiction and raise awareness among students and the broader community about the dangers and consequences of substance abuse.

Prominent experts, including Deputy Director HED Zakaria Khan, Professor Dr. Nadia Khan Betani, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Muhammad Uzair, and others from education, healthcare, and drug prevention and rehabilitation sectors, addressed the gathering. Professor Dr. Usman Shah, Chairman of the Character-Building Committee at Government College Peshawar, presented alarming statistics on the rising drug abuse among youth in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized the socio-economic and psychological factors contributing to addiction and called for immediate collective action.

A panel discussion featured psychology expert Professor Dr. Behroz Khan, medical experts specializing in drug treatment, and social workers involved in rehabilitation. The panel highlighted the importance of early intervention, family support for affected individuals, and the need for stronger laws to combat drug trafficking.

The seminar included an interactive session where students engaged actively, asking questions and sharing real-life success stories of individuals who overcame drug addiction to become productive members of society.

KPCVE Principal Research Officer Aimal Riaz Khan emphasized the center’s commitment to eliminating drug use among youth, under the directives of Secretary of Higher Education Captain (r) Kamran Ahmad Afridi and KPCVE leadership.

He noted that the series of seminars would continue in collaboration with national educational institutions across KP to raise awareness, particularly among the youth. Aimal Riaz Khan stressed that drug abuse leads to crime, extremism, violence, and radicalism, highlighting the importance of equipping youth with the knowledge to make informed health and life decisions.