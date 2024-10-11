Kundi becomes active amid rumours of governor rule in KP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s Governor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has suddenly become highly active amid speculations of Governor’s rule in the province. Governor Kundi has himself rejected potential imposition of Governor’s rule in the province saying his recent meetings with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his own party leadership mainly focused on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Yesterday, Kundi left for Peshawar, cancelling all engagements in Islamabad, to participate in a special Jirga on the security and political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, upon the invitation of CM Ali Amin Gandapur. Late last night, the Chief Minister had invited him to join the Jirga formed by the Provincial Assembly to address provincial issues. This Jirga was established after consultations with the parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the Provincial Assembly.

Based on the Jirga’s suggestions, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur contacted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the KP Governor inviting them to participate, which Governor Faisal Karim Kundi accepted after weeks of cross allegations. Naqvi also attended the meeting.

Governor Kundi and his brother Ahmad Karim Kundi had been working towards forming this Jirga for provincial rights over the past few months.

In Islamabad, Kundi held important meetings including the one with Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani - who is also the PPP’s Senior Vice Chairman.

After some fiery statements by CM Gandapur, rumours had surfaced that Governor’s rule could be imposed in the province. The ruling coalition however, has so far denied any such plan.