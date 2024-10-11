Friday, October 11, 2024
Macron says France ‘will fight hard’ to keep hit Netflix show in Paris

October 11, 2024
PARIS   -  When Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” revealed at the end of season four that its lead character was heading to Rome, it caught many viewers by surprise. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has waded into the conversation and said the country “will fight hard” to stop the show relocating to Italy’s capital. “We will ask them to remain in Paris, ‘Emily in Paris’” in Rome doesn’t make sense,” he told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. The show centers around 20-something American marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job and enjoys la belle vie in the French capital. It frequently ranks among Netflix’s most-watched shows and when the streaming giant renewed it for a fifth season, its creator Darren Star said Emily will now “have a presence in Rome.”  Following the French president’s comments, Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri posted a tongue-in-cheek response on X, writing: “Dear Emmanuel Macron, don’t worry: Emily is doing great in Rome. And one can’t control the heart: let’s let her choose.”

 Gualtieri added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Roma: “Doesn’t President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?”  Gualtieri said: “I would like to believe, at least I would like to hope, that Macron was joking, because he ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state or make decisions based on political pressure.”

