Marriage halls, cafes, restaurants to shut down from October 12 to 16

ISLAMABAD - Local authorities have beefed up security measures as preparations intensify for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, issuing notices to traders across the capital.

The police have ordered the closure of marriage halls, cafés, restaurants, and snooker clubs from October 12 to 16 to ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile event. The decision has been taken to enhance security and minimise public movement in sensitive areas. These notices were issued to the traders concerned by station house officers (SHOs) of various police stations. The police has emphasised that action will be taken against the businesses and traders not complying with the orders. To further ensure compliance, the police have also demanded surety bonds from traders as a commitment to uphold the order. Traders who fail to adhere to the directives face potential legal action. The govt has announced three public holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 in connection with the 23rd meeting of the SCO, set to take place in the capital. A notification, issued by the Cabinet Division after receiving approval from the prime minister, confirmed that both twin cities will observe these holidays to facilitate security arrangements and ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile international event. Therefore, this means that the people of the twin cities are likely to get a four-day weekend, as 13th is a Sunday before the three holidays announced. Pakistan Army has been deployed in Islamabad for the SCO summit. The Islamabad High Court has also issued a ruling stating that illegal gatherings will not be tolerated in the federal capital, particularly in light of SCO Summit. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq delivered the written order after hearing a plea made by local businessmen regarding protests in Islamabad. The court’s directive emphasised the importance of maintaining order during this critical event, instructing the Islamabad administration and govt to designate appropriate areas for any protests.