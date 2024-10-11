Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with extremely hot conditions expected in Sindh.

According to the synoptic outlook, continental air is dominant across much of Pakistan, while a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper regions.

In the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather persisted throughout most areas, though rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated spots in lower Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Thursday, Chhor recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching 41°C.

Karachi residents can expect another hot and humid day on Friday, with temperatures likely to peak at 39°C, following some relief on Thursday. Brief showers, strong winds, and a hailstorm provided temporary respite from the heat in various parts of the city.

Areas including Malir, North Karachi, Bufferzone, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulistan-e-Johar, and Shah Faisal reported rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.