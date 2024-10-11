Minister pledges school screening programme at World Sight Day event

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government’s commitment to implementing a school screening program in collaboration with the Department of Education. He made this statement while addressing an event marking World Sight Day, organized by King Edward Medical University on Thursday. Rafique emphasized that the aim of such initiatives is to raise public awareness, noting that around 100,000 individuals had been trained under the program so far.

He highlighted that Rural Health Centers, THQs, and DHQs across Punjab are actively working to treat eye diseases. The minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers and the leadership of KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rushda Lodhi, also present at the event, shared her pride in participating in the World Sight Day ceremony, stating that improving the health sector was a responsibility entrusted to her by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She noted, “It is more important for us to have a vision than a mere sight.”

During the event, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Rushda Lodhi met with visually impaired children, distributing gifts and expressing their best wishes. The minister also cut a cake to mark the occasion and visited the eye screening camps and stalls, where Chairman of the Ophthalmology Department, Professor Muhammad Moin, briefed him on the ongoing initiatives. The event saw the participation of several notable figures, including Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Moin, Registrar Professor Muhammad Imran, and Professors Syed Raza Ali Shah, Sardar Ali Ayaz Sadiq, Nasir Chaudhry, Abrar Ashraf Ali, Sohail Sarwar, and Javed Chaudhry.