Nadal bids farewell to tennis after 22 Grand Slams and two decades of dominance

MADRID - Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, announced on Thursday that he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November. The 38-year-old Spaniard’s decision marks the end of a stellar two-decade career, during which he secured 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in singles. “I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in an emotional video posted on social media. “The last few years, especially the last two, have been very challenging. It’s a tough decision, one that took me a while to make, but every journey has a beginning and an end.” Nadal will conclude his remarkable career with 92 titles and $135 million in prize money, firmly cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats. His final appearance will be at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, where he will play alongside fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, aiming to end his career with a fifth Davis Cup triumph. “I believe this is the right time to end a career that has far exceeded anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he said. “I am thrilled that my last tournament will be for my country, representing Spain in the Davis Cup,” added Nadal, who first won the Davis Cup as a teenager in 2004 and now, nearly two decades later, he feels his journey has come “full circle.” The King of Clay dominated the French Open, where he claimed 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles. His first Roland Garros triumph came just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, while his last victory came in 2022, briefly making him the tournament’s oldest champion until Novak Djokovic surpassed the record in 2023. Nadal’s record at the French Open is unmatched, losing only four times in 116 matches on the famed clay courts. In addition to his French Open dominance, Nadal won the US Open four times and lifted the Australian Open trophy twice, in 2009 and again in 2022. He also claimed two Wimbledon titles, in 2008 and 2010, despite grass being the surface that tested him the most. His epic five-set victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final, which ended in near darkness, is widely regarded as the greatest Grand Slam final ever played. Nadal achieved a career Golden Slam by winning Olympic gold in singles in 2008. He spent 209 weeks as the world number one and was a five-time year-end No. 1.

Remarkably, he remained in the top 10 from 2005 until March 2023, consistently winning at least one title every year from 2004 to 2022.

His rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have become legendary. Nadal holds a 24-16 edge over Federer, whom he surpassed with 22 major titles. Against Djokovic, the current leader with 24 Grand Slams, Nadal faced off 60 times, with Djokovic leading by just two wins. Their final encounter at the 2023 Paris Olympics ended with Djokovic winning in straight sets.

While Nadal’s career has been defined by record-breaking success, it has also been marred by injuries, a consequence of his physically demanding style of play. Nevertheless, his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever step onto the court remains unshakable.