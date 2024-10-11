Nawaz, Bilawal discuss judicial reforms in key meeting

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday decided to implement the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in its true spirit and agreed to bring constitutional amendments.

Bilawal visited Nawaz Sharif at the Punjab House here to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country. During the meeting, Bilawal and Nawaz Sharif focused on the importance of implementing the CoD. Bilawal proposed various amendments related to constitutional courts and judicial reforms, emphasising the need for political consensus on these vital changes. “I hope that the proposed constitutional amendments are approved with the consensus of all political parties,” Bilawal said during his discussion with Nawaz Sharif. In response, Nawaz Sharif assured, “We stand with every proposal of the PPP that aims for the betterment of the country.”

The discussion included consultations on constitutional amendments related to judicial reforms. Both the sides agreed that the decision to present the constitutional amendments in the parliament will be made through further consultations, and the timeline will be determined after discussions with other political parties. They decided to pursue common goals aimed at fostering development and prosperity in the country, and expressed their determination to guide Pakistan out of its current political and economic crises.

Bilawal reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to creating an atmosphere of consensus to ensure the successful implementation of the CoD. He criticised the uncivil political behaviour prevalent in the country, blaming it for the ongoing political chaos. He emphasised that Pakistan must establish the supremacy of Parliament through judicial reforms to move towards the next stages of development. “Countries only progress when there is a balance of power, and we must address past mistakes through judicial reforms,” he added.

Bilawal was accompanied by PPP leaders including Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Raza Rabbani, Jameel Soomro, Sherry Rehman, and Murtaza Wahab. Mian Nawaz Sharif was joined by Ahsan Iqbal, Irfan Siddiqui, Parvez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Murtaza Abbasi, among others.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the inflation rate drop from 32% to 6.9%, the reduction in the policy rate, overall economic progress, and the continuous improvement in economic indicators, including the record $8.8 billion sent by overseas Pakistanis.

The two leaders expressed optimism about the swift relief for Pakistan and its people, calling it an auspicious sign, while also welcoming the arrival of the Saudi investor delegation and the hosting of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the federal capital.

The two leaders agreed that these activities mark a highly positive development for Pakistan’s international standing and economic progress.

Nawaz Sharif stated that time has proven the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD) to be a historic and timely decision. He credited the charter with stabilizing democracy, allowing Parliament to complete its term, and uniting political parties against non-democratic forces that promoted sit-ins and unrest.

Nawaz Sharif emphasised the need for a justice system where institutions and public opinion hold more weight than individual influence.