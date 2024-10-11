NBP partners with Huawei to set up National Cloud Data Centre

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan has signed a MoU with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (PVT) to develop a state-of-the-art National Cloud Data Centre.

The MoU was formalized during the Huawei Connect 2024 Global Conference. This collaboration aims to strengthen NBP’s digital infrastructure by deploying cutting-edge cloud services in a Tier-3 certified data center. Huawei will provide dedicated teams to ensure timely implementation, ongoing operations and maintenance support. Additionally, NBP representatives will receive hands-on training and documentation to ensure smooth project integration.

Amin Manji, Chief Information Technology Group (ITG), NBP, and Ethan Sun, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan (PVT) signed the MoU. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President, NBP, and Riaz Hussain, Group Chief, IFRG, accompanied by David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, Huawei Technologies, Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group (EBG), Huawei ME&CA and Ethan Sun, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan graced the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, said, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance our operational efficiency.” Amin Manji, SEVP & Group Chief Information Technology Group (ITG) at NBP, added, “Huawei’s expertise will be crucial in transforming our data management capabilities and ensuring the reliability of our systems”.