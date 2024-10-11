Over 83,000 Kissan cards disbursed in south Punjab

MULTAN - At least 83,247 Kissan cards out of total target 344, 391 were distributed among farmers across the region. According to the Agriculture Department official sources, the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan cards distribution process was going on smoothly through distribution centres. The Kissan cards were being distributed as per directions of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu and Special Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Sarfraz Ahmad Magsi. He highlighted that 687,623 applications were received on 8171 and Rabta App from three divisions of south Punjab including Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. The department had received 115,158 Kissan cards while 185,369 cases were approved by Bank of Punjab till October 7, he maintained. The farmers having 1 to 12.5 acres land were eligible to apply for the Kissan cards project as agriculture inputs like pesticides fertiliser and seeds would be provided to farmers through registered vendors. Likewise, as many as 195,362 applications were received for Punjab Chief Minister’s Green Tractors scheme. 179,932 applications were uploaded on online portal while 15,430 applications of non-computerised mouzas were received manually at Deputy Director Agriculture Extension offices concerned. 3,865 tractors would be given to farmers under the scheme across three divisions of south Punjab. Tractors would be provided to farmers having 1 to 50 acres land, while the provincial government would provide subsidy Rs1 million on each tractor. The revolutionary projects initiated by the Punjab government would be helpful to boost agriculture sector across the province, the sources concluded.