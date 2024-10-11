Friday, October 11, 2024
Pak Suzuki to launch new 'Every' in Pakistan on October 13

Web Desk
10:26 PM | October 11, 2024
Pak Suzuki Motor Company has officially announced the launch of its latest model, ‘Every,’ which will be displayed at authorized showrooms across Pakistan starting October 13, 2024.

In a statement to the media, Shafiq Shaikh, Head of Corporate Affairs at Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd, confirmed that prospective buyers will be able to view and test drive the vehicle on the same day. “This launch reinforces our commitment to providing customers with innovative, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions,” he said.

Pak Suzuki, known for its popular models such as the Alto, Swift, and Cultus, remains the leading automobile manufacturer in Pakistan by volume. The new 'Every' is designed for both commercial use as a school van and as a loading vehicle, much like its predecessor, the Bolan, which was discontinued last month due to its outdated design and lack of modern safety features.

The Suzuki Every is expected to be priced between Rs 2.6 million and Rs 2.7 million.

Web Desk

Business

