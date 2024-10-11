Pakistan tennis delegation pushes for 'Regional Development' at ITF and ATF Meetings

A delegation from Pakistan took center stage at the Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), held from October 8 to 11, 2024, in Hong Kong, China. The delegation, representing the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), actively participated in shaping the future of tennis both regionally and internationally.

Leading the Pakistani team were Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron of the PTF and member of the ATF Board of Directors, and Pakistan’s tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who attended the ITF AGM for the first time as PTF President. Mohammad Ali Murtaza, a member of the ATF Marketing Committee, was also part of the delegation.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, reflecting on the meetings, expressed pride in representing Pakistan on the global stage. “It is always an honor to represent Pakistan at such a high-level forum. We discussed strategic plans for the future growth of tennis, which will significantly contribute to the development of the sport both in Asia and Pakistan,” he said and emphasized that these discussions would play a key role in shaping tennis initiatives across the region.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, warmly welcomed by ITF President David Haggerty and ATF President Yuriy Polskiy, highlighted the importance of his first AGM as PTF President. "It was an enriching experience to engage with heads of tennis federations from around the world. The valuable connections we made will open doors for tennis development in Pakistan," he said.

"We had the opportunity to interact with key figures such as Mr. David Haggerty, Mr. Yuriy Polskiy, and leaders from Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Peru, Germany, Sri Lanka, Oman, Hong Kong, Moldova, and Turkmenistan," added the President of the PTF.

Aisam expressed confidence that these interactions would yield substantial benefits for Pakistan’s tennis landscape. "Insha’Allah, we will continue to collaborate with all these federations to promote and advance tennis in both the region and Pakistan," the PTF chief concluded.