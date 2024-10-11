Palestine & Kashmir: Struggle for Justice

The people of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine have been subjected to a brutal agenda fueled by an aggressive mentality for decades. The battlegrounds of both regions are where freedom aspirations clash with oppression backed by the state. The similarity between Kashmiris and Palestinians lies not just in the oppression, but also in the strategic alignment and striking resemblance between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Their vision, motivated by nationalist ideologies, has resulted in a series of events that have brought widespread suffering to Muslims in both regions. Genocide, subjugation, and the ongoing violation of human rights are highlighted in India and Israel’s respective regions through their shared strategies. The collaboration between these two powers, whose goal is to suppress legitimate resistance, not only poses a threat to regional peace but also has global implications.

In an act of diplomatic betrayal, under Modi’s leadership, India abstained from voting on the UN resolution on Palestine. It was a move that went against India’s longstanding narrative of maintaining balanced relations with the Arab world. Despite presenting itself as a neutral player and strategic partner to Arab countries, India’s actions mirrored Israel’s playbook in Occupied Kashmir. Modi’s government has adopted Israel’s style of governance in the Valley, using repressive tactics to silence the voice of Kashmiris and trying to stifle their legitimate demands for independence. Kashmiris, like the Palestinians, do not want something extraordinary. They only want what is rightfully theirs - freedom from illegal occupation and fulfillment of commitments made through international resolutions. Yet, India and Israel continue to operate with impunity, supported by global powers that turn a blind eye to their crimes.

Both regions have experienced alarming levels of human rights violations, yet the international community is largely silent. Modi’s administration has made use of its ties with Arab nations to create a false impression of unity. However, India’s decision to abstain from voting on the Palestine issue was an important wake-up call for the Arab world. It revealed the true nature of India’s foreign policy - which is heavily skewed towards Israel and driven by its objectives. For Arab leaders, who may have been reassured of India’s strategic partnership, it was a stark reminder of where the Modi government really stands. More importantly, India’s decision to distance itself from supporting the Palestinians has also exposed its indifference to the plight of oppressed Muslim communities.

The world is fixated on diplomatic gestures, but the reality on the ground in both Palestine and Kashmir paints a grim picture. Innocent civilians are caught in a vicious cycle of violence, oppression and systemic discrimination. The partnership between Modi and Netanyahu has only emboldened their governments to implement draconian measures against the populations they oppress. Their objectives are clear: domination and control over territories resisting occupation. Both India and Israel have mastered the art of portraying themselves as victims of terrorism while systematically engaging in state-sponsored violence against the civilian population. The international community is aware of this duality, but the absence of concrete action is continuing to bolster these regimes.

India’s foreign policy, under the guise of neutrality, has been anything but consistent. Despite being an ally of Russia, its arms deals with Ukraine are proof of this duplicitous approach. In an effort to maintain its global alliances, India has engaged in backdoor diplomacy, often to the detriment of its long-term partners. This strategy has not only raised questions about India’s credibility as an ally, but has further isolated it internationally. Modi’s government has tried to balance its relations with both Israel and Arab countries, but this move at the diplomatic level could backfire. India’s well-reckoned proximity to Israel at the expense of its relations with Arab countries could lead to a shift in alliances in the region, potentially further destabilizing an already volatile Middle East.

India’s position on Palestine and its actions in Kashmir are significant in the grand scheme of international politics. Both Modi and Netanyahu have succeeded in fostering an atmosphere where state-sponsored violence is normalized. The international community must now deal with the repercussions of their inaction. The silence on the atrocities being committed in Palestine and Kashmir is heart-wrenching. The world, especially the United Nations, should hold India and Israel accountable for their human rights violations and blatant disregard for international law. Only then can we hope for a fair resolution of these disputes.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com